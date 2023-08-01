Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs, Feature Comparison

Articles
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, during the Samsung Unpacked event. This new device takes the top spot in Samsung’s lineup, replacing the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

One of its standout features is the main camera, which boasts an impressive 200-megapixel resolution, making it twice as powerful as the camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung states that the Galaxy S23 series comes with a specialized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, precisely optimized for this camera upgrade.

The recent enhancements made are comparable to those seen when Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in September of the previous year. The iPhone 14 Pro variants introduced a fresh 48-megapixel main camera and featured the A16 Bionic CPU. On the other hand, the entire Galaxy S23 series is now equipped with the latest Snapdragon CPU, while Apple chose to limit the A16 Bionic chip upgrade to its Pro models.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – Specs

So now we’ll compare the specifications of two phones to see which one comes out on top.

Galaxy S23 UltraiPhone 14 Pro Max
Display6.8-inch Super AMOLED6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz
Brightness500 ppi460 ppi
Dimensions3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in
Operating SystemAndroid 13iOS 16
Camera200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto)48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
Front-facing camera12-megapixel12-megapixel
Video Resolution8K at 30fps4K at 60fps
ChipsetGalaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2Apple A16 Bionic
Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery/charging speeds5,000 mAH (45W wired charging)Undisclosed; Apple claims 29 hours of video playback
Fingerprint sensorIn-displayNone (Face ID)
ConnectorUSB-CLightning
Other features5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, faster wired charging, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices, integrated S-Pen, 200x Space Zoom, 10x Optical Zoom, UWB for finding other devicesDynamic Island; Always-On display; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)

