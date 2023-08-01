Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs, Feature Comparison

Samsung unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, during the Samsung Unpacked event. This new device takes the top spot in Samsung’s lineup, replacing the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

One of its standout features is the main camera, which boasts an impressive 200-megapixel resolution, making it twice as powerful as the camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung states that the Galaxy S23 series comes with a specialized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, precisely optimized for this camera upgrade.

The recent enhancements made are comparable to those seen when Apple launched the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in September of the previous year. The iPhone 14 Pro variants introduced a fresh 48-megapixel main camera and featured the A16 Bionic CPU. On the other hand, the entire Galaxy S23 series is now equipped with the latest Snapdragon CPU, while Apple chose to limit the A16 Bionic chip upgrade to its Pro models.

Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – Specs

So now we’ll compare the specifications of two phones to see which one comes out on top.

Galaxy S23 Ultra iPhone 14 Pro Max Display 6.8-inch Super AMOLED 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display Refresh Rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Brightness 500 ppi 460 ppi Dimensions 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in 6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in Operating System Android 13 iOS 16 Camera 200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Video Resolution 8K at 30fps 4K at 60fps Chipset Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery/charging speeds 5,000 mAH (45W wired charging) Undisclosed; Apple claims 29 hours of video playback Fingerprint sensor In-display None (Face ID) Connector USB-C Lightning Other features 5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, faster wired charging, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices, integrated S-Pen, 200x Space Zoom, 10x Optical Zoom, UWB for finding other devices Dynamic Island; Always-On display; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)