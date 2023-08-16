Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung preparing the upcoming Galaxy S24 series for market release.

Display showcases a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with 1440 x 3200 pixels resolution.

Offers options of 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage.

Advertisement

Samsung is developing the search Galaxy S24 series, which will be available on the market soon. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called Adreno 740.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with an HD Plus resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display of the device is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Galaxy S24 features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space. The gadget is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 10 W.

Samsung Galaxysearch Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan

Samsung search Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 404,999/-

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~575 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless Advertisement Also Read Realme C53 price in Pakistan & specifications Realme C53 has a dual-camera setup on the rear. It comes with a...