Samsung Galaxy S24 to adopt more iPhone features

Samsung teases, then imitates Apple in a recurring pattern.

Galaxy S24 to feature titanium frame, adopt flat design next year.

Current Galaxy S23 and S23+ middle frame design likely to change.

This cycle repeats: Samsung teases Apple, then imitates it. This tradition continues with the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, as it has for a while.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is set to feature a titanium frame like its competitor and is also anticipated to embrace a flat design in the coming year.

A trustworthy Samsung source, Ice Universe, suggests that Samsung is leaning towards flattening the side frame of their devices, taking inspiration from the looks of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. While the current Galaxy S23 and S23+ have slightly curved middle frames, this design is likely to change.

This choice might be influenced by external factors, as recent design trends have favored a smooth, flat look with distinct edges. Alternatively, Samsung could think that this change would improve the Galaxy S24‘s design, regardless of current trends.

The report doesn’t mention the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As in previous Galaxy S lineups, the Ultra model is expected to have its own unique design. Samsung usually makes slight design changes for the Ultra version to make it stand out and be easily distinguished.

It’s possible that it could maintain the appearance of the Galaxy S22 and S23 Ultra, but with a flat design to align with the S24 and S24+. However, this is purely speculative, so it’s important to approach this information with caution.

