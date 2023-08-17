Samsung Galaxy S24 to feature enhanced cameras and screen upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to have a 50MP 3x telephoto camera.

Noted insider Ice Universe recently revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to include a 50MP 3x telephoto camera sporting a 1/2.52″ sensor. This sensor could potentially provide Samsung with enhanced image quality for 5x zoom capabilities.

As a result, this information has sparked speculation regarding the possible upgrade of the Galaxy S23 Ultra‘s 3x telephoto lens to a 5x telephoto camera in the S24 Ultra.

Samsung is enhancing its 3x telephoto module, but according to Ice Universe, they will keep the 10MP 10x periscope camera, the 200MP main sensor, and the 12MP front camera from the S23 Ultra. It’s unclear if the 12MP ultrawide module from the S23 Ultra will also be included in the S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra adopts a new 3x 50MP sensor, 0.7μm, 1/2.52 “.With this sensor, Samsung can get a good 5x zoom image quality. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 14, 2023

In addition to sharing information about the 50MP telephoto camera in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Ice Universe has also hinted at an upgraded display for the S24 Ultra, although specific enhancements haven't been specified. We can expect further details on this topic in the upcoming months. Moreover, Samsung has recently released an update for its Camera Assistant app, bringing a new 2x zoom crop functionality to the current Galaxy S23 series. This 2x zoom option smoothly integrates within the default Camera app. Importantly, Samsung highlights that this feature is not a typical crop; rather, it's a finely tuned and optimized zoom mode. The Camera Assistant version 1.1.03.1 is currently accessible for download from Samsung's Galaxy Store, and the company is advertising it as an "Optical Quality Crop Zoom." Also Read Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 rumored to have a 50MP primary camera The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has the same 12MP main camera as... Samsung further clarifies that this new feature operates as a sensor-level crop, harnessing the potential of the main camera. In practical terms, this is expected to deliver a quality comparable to the separate 3x and 10x telephoto cameras.

