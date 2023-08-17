Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to be Built Like a Tank

Samsung is rumored to use a titanium frame for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Titanium is stronger and denser than aluminum, but it is also lighter.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to weigh 1 gram lighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Advertisement

High-end Samsung smartphones often come with an Armor aluminum frame, a material that offers enhanced durability compared to regular aluminum and adds a premium touch to the phone’s design.

Anticipating the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, there are rumors that Samsung might step up its game by introducing a titanium frame. Titanium, known for its density and strength nearly four times that of aluminum, is expected to offer enhanced protection against daily wear and tear like dings and scratches.

Exclusive ：

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Weight: 233g

although titanium alloy middle frame is adopted. Advertisement — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 17, 2023

Typically, switching to a denser material for the central frame would lead to added weight, but surprisingly, this doesn’t seem to be the case for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Notably, trusted Samsung source Ice Universe reveals that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to weigh 233g, actually 1g lighter than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max uses a stainless steel frame and weighs 240g.

While the six-gram disparity from the S23 Ultra might seem small, it does impact the one-handed usability. Interestingly, there are indications that Apple plans to introduce titanium frames for its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro lineup this year, potentially leading to lighter devices compared to the 2023 models.

In addition to the titanium frame, an upgraded 50MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom is in the works. Apart from improving image quality at 3x zoom, the 50MP sensor is anticipated to enhance image performance across zoom ranges from 4x to 9.9x.

Advertisement

Also Read Samsung introduces Eco-Friendly Accessories for Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 Samsung has launched a new range of eco-friendly accessories for Galaxy devices....

The Galaxy S24 lineup rumors also involve other possible changes, like the potential re-integration of Exynos processors in certain markets, the inclusion of an improved generation AMOLED display, and the introduction of faster charging capabilities.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.