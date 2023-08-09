Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to have a 50MP 3x telephoto camera

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to have a 50MP 3x telephoto camera.

Samsung might also use the 200MP sensor from the S23 Ultra in the S24 Ultra.

The 10x periscope unit is predicted to have minor enhancements.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to replace the 10 MP 3x telephoto camera found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Initial rumors suggested a shift to a 5x telephoto unit for the S24 Ultra, but a reliable source has indicated that the S24 Ultra will actually house a 50MP 3x telephoto camera.

If this information holds true, it would mark a substantial resolution improvement compared to the previous 10MP 3x telephoto lens.

Rumors suggest that Samsung might utilize the 200MP sensor from the S23 Ultra in the S24 Ultra, and while the 10x periscope unit is predicted to have minor enhancements, it’s uncertain whether the 12MP ultrawide unit will receive any upgrades.

Concerning the front camera, reports indicate that Samsung will likely stick with the 12MP front-facing camera seen in the S23 lineup for the upcoming S24 series.

Nevertheless, it’s anticipated that Samsung will introduce software-based enhancements to enhance the quality of selfies and video calls.

