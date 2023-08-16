Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 progress update.

The successor to the original item tracker.

Thailand’s NBTC certification was received.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, the anticipated successor to the original item tracker, has taken a step closer to its launch.

Although the recent Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea didn’t unveil the device as expected, Thailand’s NBTC certification hints at its imminent arrival.

The certification, revealing the model designation EI-T5600 and ultra-wideband (UWB) support, aligns with previous information. Notably, the original SmartTag lacked UWB functionality, while its counterpart, SmartTag+, boasted it.

Take a look:

This time, Samsung seems poised to release a singular version, combining Bluetooth and UWB connectivity.

While specifics remain under wraps, the SmartTag 2’s certification signifies progress, and fans can anticipate improved tracking capabilities in the upcoming device.

