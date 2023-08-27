Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the Pakistani market at an appealing price point. This latest addition to Samsung’s Z-series lineup has been christened the “Flipped,” signifying its distinctive foldable design and advanced capabilities.
Driving the Flipped is the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, a top-tier model meticulously designed to complement the device’s high-end specifications. This cutting-edge chipset, renowned for its seamless performance, is well-equipped to handle demanding tasks and applications, contributing to the phone’s impressive performance standards.
Supporting the Flipped’s robust chipset is an Octa-Core processor, enhancing the device’s overall processing efficiency. With a spacious 6.7-inch screen, users are in for an immersive visual experience. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 showcases a foldable dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels, ensuring vivid and captivating visuals.
Running on the Android 11 operating system, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers a modern and user-friendly interface that caters to a diverse range of user preferences. Equipped with a 3700 mAh battery, the phone packs a punch in terms of power. Additionally, the device supports rapid and wireless charging, accommodating users with versatile and convenient charging options.
In conclusion, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, also known as the Flipped, has debuted in Pakistan with an enticing price tag. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, Octa-Core processor, expansive display, and foldable design contribute to its appeal as a high-end smartphone. Running on Android 11 and powered by a 3700 mAh battery, the Flipped offers a seamless and versatile user experience.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1.1
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm), Folded: (84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm)
|Weight
|87 g
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Yellow, White, Navy, Khaki, Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels, (Gorilla Glass Victus+)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Plastic front (opened), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
