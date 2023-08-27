Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Pakistan at an attractive cost.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset for high-performance tasks.

Octa-Core processor complements the chipset for efficient processing.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the Pakistani market at an appealing price point. This latest addition to Samsung’s Z-series lineup has been christened the “Flipped,” signifying its distinctive foldable design and advanced capabilities.

Driving the Flipped is the potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, a top-tier model meticulously designed to complement the device’s high-end specifications. This cutting-edge chipset, renowned for its seamless performance, is well-equipped to handle demanding tasks and applications, contributing to the phone’s impressive performance standards.

Supporting the Flipped’s robust chipset is an Octa-Core processor, enhancing the device’s overall processing efficiency. With a spacious 6.7-inch screen, users are in for an immersive visual experience. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 showcases a foldable dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels, ensuring vivid and captivating visuals.

Running on the Android 11 operating system, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers a modern and user-friendly interface that caters to a diverse range of user preferences. Equipped with a 3700 mAh battery, the phone packs a punch in terms of power. Additionally, the device supports rapid and wireless charging, accommodating users with versatile and convenient charging options.

In conclusion, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, also known as the Flipped, has debuted in Pakistan with an enticing price tag. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, Octa-Core processor, expansive display, and foldable design contribute to its appeal as a high-end smartphone. Running on Android 11 and powered by a 3700 mAh battery, the Flipped offers a seamless and versatile user experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 264,999/-

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1.1 Dimensions Unfolded: (165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm), Folded: (84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1 mm) Weight 87 g SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Bora Purple, Graphite , Pink Gold, Blue, Yellow, White, Navy , Khaki, Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 14(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 46(5200), 66(1700/2100), 71(600) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 DISPLAY Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 Pixels (~426 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Cover display: Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels, (Gorilla Glass Victus+) MEMORY Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No CAMERA Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+) Front 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (6CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Plastic front ( opened ), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Documet viewer, Photo video/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W