Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 rumored to have a 50MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 has the same 12MP main camera as the previous year’s Flip4 model.

Samsung has initiated testing of prototypes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The launch of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 is approximately a year away.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 was introduced, featuring the identical 12MP main camera as the previous year’s Flip4 model from the Korean company. Nonetheless, according to Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip6 in the following year might at last receive a long-anticipated camera improvement.

According to the report, Samsung has initiated testing of prototypes for the Galaxy Z Flip6, equipped with a 50MP primary camera. If Samsung chooses to proceed with this high-resolution camera, it will mark a significant improvement over the 12MP unit found in the Flip 5.

The article did not share specifics about the 50MP sensor or details regarding additional cameras on the Flip 6. Nevertheless, the source did disclose that the Galaxy Z Flip6 carries the codename “B6,” whereas the Galaxy Z Fold6 is referred to as “Q6.”

The launch of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 is approximately a year away, making it advisable to approach these initial rumors with caution and await validation from multiple sources. While awaiting further information, you might find it useful to peruse our reviews of the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 for additional insights.

