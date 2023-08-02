Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 pre-booking begins at just Rs. 600,000

Samsung has announced its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5.

Exactly a week ago, on July 26, Samsung introduced its newest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5. These devices are scheduled to be available for purchase starting on August 11, and pre-booking has already commenced, including in Pakistan.

Pre-booking details have been revealed on various Samsung websites worldwide, although they haven’t appeared on Samsung Pakistan’s page yet. We’ve contacted Samsung for an official statement and will provide updates once we receive their response.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price

Some sources have disclosed that pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are commencing at a price of Rs. 359,999.

As is customary, pre-booking perks are available, including complimentary Samsung Buds Pro 2, a silicon protective case with a ring, and a 60% discount on Samsung Care+. The phone will be offered in Cream, Lavender, Mint, and Graphite color choices.

For those who might not be familiar, Samsung Care+ functions as a repair warranty covering mechanical failures, accidental damage, and potential problems that may arise when the phone requires repair.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price

For the Z Fold 5, you have the option to pre-order the foldable at a retail cost of Rs. 599,999. This package includes a complimentary Buds 2 Pro, a 60% discount on Samsung‘s Care+ program, and an S Pen case. The phone will come in Cream, Ice Blue, and black color variants.

