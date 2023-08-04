Samsung galaxy z fold 5 Price in Pakistan, Check Specs – August 2023

Realme C53 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung recently announced its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. This set to go on sale as soon as August 11 so pre-booking has started already, including Pakistan.
The Samsung Z Fold 5 foldable smartphone at a cost of Rs. 599,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI 5.1.1
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5 mm), Folded: (158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5-16 mm)
|Weight
|275 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|7.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio,, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
|Front
|Under display Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″ + 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
