Samsung galaxy z fold 5 Price in Pakistan, Check Specs – August 2023

Samsung recently announced its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. This set to go on sale as soon as August 11 so pre-booking has started already, including Pakistan.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Z Fold 5 foldable smartphone at a cost of Rs. 599,999.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specification

Build OS Android 13 OS UI One UI 5.1.1 Dimensions Unfolded: (158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5 mm), Folded: (158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5-16 mm) Weight 275 g SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm ) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio,, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Memory Built-in 256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+) Front Under display Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″ + 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh

