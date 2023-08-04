Advertisement
Samsung galaxy z fold 5 Price in Pakistan, Check Specs – August 2023

Samsung galaxy z fold 5 Price in Pakistan, Check Specs – August 2023
Samsung recently announced its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. This set to go on sale as soon as August 11 so pre-booking has started already, including Pakistan.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Z Fold 5 foldable smartphone at a cost of Rs. 599,999.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specification

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOne UI 5.1.1
DimensionsUnfolded: (158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5 mm), Folded: (158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5-16 mm)
Weight275 g
SIMNano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyFoldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size7.6 Inches
Resolution1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio,, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected][email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+)
FrontUnder display Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″ + 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminum frame, Aluminum frame, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

