Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available soon on the market. The phone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1812 x 2176 pixels. The display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.36 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 740.

The device has 12 GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The gadget has a 4400 mAh which can last all day on a single charge. The phone will support fast wired charging at 25W, wireless charging at 15W, and reverse wireless charging at 4.5W.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 424,000/- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions Unfolded: (158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5 mm), Folded: (158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5-16 mm) Weight 275 g SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by) Colors Black; other colors FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 7.6 Inches Resolution 1812 x 2176 Pixels (~373 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, Cover display: 6.2 inches, 904 x 2316 pixels, 23.1:9 ratio, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ MEMORY Built-in 256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 4.0 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide),, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected]/240fps (gyro-EIS), [email protected] (gyro-EIS), HDR10+) Front Under display Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3″ + 4 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide)HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.2, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), Aluminum frame, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Stylus support, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, Document viewer, Photo video/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse wireless