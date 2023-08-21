Samsung gears up for Galaxy S24 series launch

Samsung enthusiasts have reason to rejoice as the tech giant gears up for the highly anticipated launch of its Galaxy S24 series, slated for early next year.

Preparations are in full swing, with recent certifications for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra batteries marking a significant step forward.

The South Korean conglomerate has also embarked on the critical task of software development for these upcoming flagship smartphones.

One noteworthy development is the commencement of firmware development for the Galaxy S24 trio, encompassing the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra.

Currently, all three devices boast initial firmware versions based on Android 14. Samsung has not left any major market segment behind, with firmware development initiated for European, Indian, and US variants of these smartphones.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ have firmware versions in progress for both European and US variants, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to cover European, Indian, and US markets.

As the launch date draws near, leaks surrounding the specifications of these devices have been circulating. Notable mentions include the possibility of the Galaxy S24 and S24+ receiving a 100mAh battery upgrade, while the S24 Ultra retains its 5,000mAh powerhouse.

The chipset is expected to vary by region, with some countries receiving the Exynos 2400 chip while others get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Photography enthusiasts have something to look forward to as the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a stunning 200MP primary camera, along with a versatile 12MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are expected to maintain the camera setup from their predecessors. Selfie aficionados will continue to enjoy the 12 MP front-facing camera found in the Galaxy S23 series.

All three high-end phones are said to sport LTPO OLED screens with refresh rates of up to 120 Hz. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra may boast a brighter display and a titanium frame.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ are rumored to feature flat sides, akin to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

With the launch date inching closer, Samsung enthusiasts can expect more tantalizing details to surface about these highly anticipated smartphones in the coming months.