Samsung introduces Eco-Friendly Accessories for Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5

Samsung has launched a new range of eco-friendly accessories for Galaxy devices.

The accessories are made from recycled plastic and vegan leather.

They are available in South Korea now and will be rolled out to 40 more global markets soon.

Advertisement

Samsung has unveiled a fresh range of environmentally conscious accessories for its Galaxy devices. The Samsung Eco-Friends assortment includes 55 various cases and straps tailored for the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch6 duo, and the audio-wearable Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

The accessory designs were created in collaboration with Toiletpaper, Keith Haring, The Smiley Company, Pokemon, Minions, BTS, and other K-Pop-inspired art styles.

Each item is crafted using recycled plastics, incorporating over 40% PCM (post-consumer material), and features vegan leather derived from PVC, not plant-based sources.

Samsung is spotlighting its employees in their twenties to lead the promotion of the new series through its SMAPP initiative, the Samsung Mobile Accessories Partnership Program.

Advertisement

Samsung has joined forces with the online store SLBS (Slash B Slash) to introduce these products in South Korea, beginning today. Additionally, they will be stocked in physical stores across Seoul, the capital city, and will subsequently expand to 40 more global markets.

Also Read Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.