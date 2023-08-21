Samsung’s Exynos 2400 specs leaked, revealing a 10-core CPU

Samsung might return to using an Exynos chipset in some Galaxy S24 models next year.

The Exynos 2400 SoC will be manufactured using Samsung’s enhanced 4nm process.

The CPU will have a 1+2+3+4 configuration, with a main Cortex-X4 core running at 3.1 GHz.

AnTuTu’s Chinese site suggests Samsung might return to using an Exynos chipset in some Galaxy S24 models next year. Regions like Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia could receive the Galaxy S24 lineup with an Exynos 2400 SoC, featuring an enhanced 4nm manufacturing process by Samsung.

The report reveals intriguing details about the chipset’s specs. It’s rumored to sport a 10-core CPU with a 1+2+3+4 configuration. The main Cortex-X4 core is expected to run at 3.1 GHz, accompanied by a duo cluster of Cortex-A720 cores at 2.9 GHz. Additionally, there’s a set of 3x Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz, and for less demanding tasks, 4x Cortex-A520 cores running at 1.8 GHz. All cores follow the ARMv9 architecture.

As for the GPU, it’s set to include an improved Xclipse 940 GPU with AMD’s RDNA 2 technology, doubling the graphics compute units. Considering the Xclipse 920 had three WGPs (workgroup processors) with two compute units each, the Xclipse 940 is likely to feature six WGPs, totaling 12 GPU cores. The extent of its competition against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or whether it delivers twice the performance of the Exynos 2200 remains uncertain. However, this does signify a notable advancement, addressing the historical graphical limitations of Exynos chips.

Furthermore, the chip will be compatible with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The enhanced ISP will manage 320 MP camera sensors and support 8K video recording at 60 fps. The integration of the new Exynos 5300 modem is also expected.

