Samsung’s first Smart Ring to enter mass production by next month

Samsung is developing a new smart wearable ring, potentially named the Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is expected to monitor health and fitness and offer similar features to other smart rings.

Samsung is ready to begin production of the Galaxy Ring, possibly starting next month.

Over the past year, there have been ongoing rumors about Samsung‘s development of a new smart wearable, potentially named the Galaxy Ring. This unique ring-style device is expected to monitor health and fitness while offering similar features to other smart rings.

The smart wearable ring market is still relatively untapped, making it a logical opportunity for Samsung to explore and venture into this domain.

According to The Elec, a Korean news outlet, the development stage for the smart ring wearable has concluded, and Samsung is now ready to begin production, possibly starting next month. Notably, the company has secured the required hardware components, making the final decision to initiate mass production.

Although the Galaxy Ring is nearing the production stage, its actual release is not planned until 2024. Before its launch, the smart wearable must undergo various certification processes to obtain a “medical device” classification, similar to the Galaxy Watch series, which features functions like ECG and irregular heart rhythm tracking, in addition to standard regulatory procedures.

Due to the time-consuming nature of obtaining certifications, it is expected that the Galaxy Ring will be available to consumers in 2024. Some speculation suggests that its release might coincide with the announcement of the Galaxy S24 series, making it a well-timed launch for Samsung.

As of now, the features of the Galaxy Ring remain largely unknown, and we will have to wait for more information to be revealed in the future.

