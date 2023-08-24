Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra to Feature All-Time Brightest Screen

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra may have a flat screen, deviating from the Ultra series but mirroring recent non-Ultra model trends.

Rumors indicate that Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra might have a flat screen, a departure from the Ultra series norm but in line with the recent trend in non-Ultra models.

New information regarding the display of the S24 Ultra has been revealed by a credible source, Ice Universe. The report discusses both the advantages and disadvantages of the flagship phone’s screen. Let’s start with the positives.

Record-breaking brightness

As per the leaked information, the S24 Ultra is anticipated to feature a peak brightness surpassing 2,200 nits. This level of brightness is truly impressive. To provide context, the S23 Ultra had a peak brightness of 1,750 nits, which was already quite high. Clearly, this will set a new record for brightness.

However, the screen will also have a disappointing drawback.

The bad news

Based on details from Ice Universe, the S24 Ultra’s bezels are expected to resemble the proportions of the Galaxy A54, which might not be very attractive for a flagship phone. Moreover, these bezels will only be symmetrical in pairs; both the left and right sides will measure 3.42mm, while the top and bottom will be 3mm thick.

The reason behind not adopting consistent bezel sizes on all sides raises a question. The logic behind this choice is unclear. Achieving uniformity is entirely possible, as demonstrated by Apple’s consistent designs, often using panels produced by Samsung.

Furthermore, the recent efforts by Nothing have demonstrated that achieving perfect symmetry in bezel dimensions is attainable even at more budget-friendly price points, given that it’s a priority for the manufacturer.

As a result, the S24 Ultra will feature a screen-to-body ratio that is unfortunately disappointing, measuring 88%. This marks the lowest ratio among all Samsung flagships since the release of the Galaxy S10 in 2019.

