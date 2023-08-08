Saudi Arabia to make USB-C ports mandatory for all devices

Saudi Arabia enforces a law to standardize electronic device charging ports.

The law is expected to save consumers money and reduce electronic waste.

The law aims to enhance the user experience by simplifying device charging.

Saudi Arabia has introduced a law to standardize charging ports for electronic devices, requiring all devices to feature USB-C connectors.

The initial phase will commence on January 1, 2025. This move is aimed at enhancing the user experience, reducing expenses and electronic waste, and enabling high-quality data transfers, according to government representatives.

The Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization, along with the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission, have jointly made this decision. The initial phase focuses on mobile phones and various electronic devices like headphones, keyboards, speakers, and routers, among others.

The second stage, effective April 1, 2026, will encompass laptops and portable computers.

As per the organizations, this initiative is expected to result in consumer savings of SAR 170 million (approximately $45 million) and a reduction in charger usage by over 2.2 million units each year.

