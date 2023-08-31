Advertisement
SBP reserves drop to $7.85 billion, decreasing by $81 million

SBP reserves drop to $7.85 billion, decreasing by $81 million

SBP reserves drop to $7.85 billion, decreasing by $81 million

SBP reserves drop to $7.85 billion, decreasing by $81 million

  • The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $81 million.
  • The total liquid foreign currency reserves of Pakistan decreased by $77 million in the same week.
  • The central bank’s reserves have decreased by $878 million since July 14.
The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $81 million weekly, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data released on Thursday.

As of August 25, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held foreign currency reserves of $7.849 billion, marking a decrease of $81 million from the $7.930 billion recorded on August 18.

SBP reserves drop to $7.85 billion, decreasing by $81 million

SBP reserves drop to $7.85 billion, decreasing by $81 million

In total, the nation’s liquid foreign currency reserves, which encompass the net reserves held by banks besides the SBP, reached $13.171 billion, showing a decrease of $77 million from the previous week. Bank-held net reserves amounted to $5.322 billion, marking a weekly increase of $4 million.

This marks the fifth weekly decline in the past six weeks. The central bank’s reserves have decreased by $878 million since July 14, when they were at $8.727 billion.

