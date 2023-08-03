Sending heart emojis to women on WhatsApp could lead to jail

Kuwaiti and Saudi authorities have revealed that sending heart emojis to women could result in jail time.

They could also be fined up to 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars or 100,000 Saudi Riyals.

A Saudi expert noted that sending red heart emojis to girls on WhatsApp might be regarded as harassment.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia officials have announced that sending heart emojis to women could now lead to a prison sentence of up to two years, as reported by Gulf News.

Sending a heart emoji to a girl on any social media platform, including WhatsApp, is now considered a criminal act of incitement to debauchery, carrying legal penalties.

Kuwaiti lawyer Haya Al Shalahi stated that individuals accused of this offense could potentially be sentenced to two years in prison and fined up to 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars.

Nonetheless, individuals found guilty of this offense could potentially receive a prison sentence ranging from two to five years, along with a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals.

A Saudi expert in cybercrime has indicated that sending red heart emojis to girls on WhatsApp will be regarded as harassment under the jurisdiction of the country.

Al Moataz Kutbi, a member of Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Fraud Association, has stated that employing specific images and language in online discussions might transform into a harassment offense if the affected party initiates legal action.

In the meantime, if an individual persists in committing the offense, the penalty could escalate to a significant fine of over 300,000 Saudi Riyals, along with a five-year prison sentence.

