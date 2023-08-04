Shortwave’s Google Inbox successor available for android users

The email application called Shortwave, which has been available on iOS and the web, has now released its Android version. The developers of Shortwave are ex-Google employees who worked on it for about a year and a half in beta testing. The main goal of Shortwave is to address the gap created when Google Inbox was shut down back in 2019.

Google Inbox was recognized for its creative features like Bundles and Delivery Schedules. These features were designed to automatically sort and manage emails, giving users the ability to control when they appear in their inbox.

Shortwave 1.0 for Android provides a range of features reminiscent of Inbox. It includes a handy sweep button for efficiently marking multiple emails, intelligent AI-generated smart reply suggestions, and the ability to pin, snooze, archive, or delete emails.

While the standard version is free, there’s also a premium option requiring a $9 monthly subscription fee to access enhanced features. The free version does have some restrictions, like only allowing you to search through your email history for the past 90 days.

Even though Shortwave has been launched for Android as a web application and not a traditional Android app, it feels more similar to the iOS version than the earlier beta release.

This is good news for Android users who liked Google Inbox, as they can now use Shortwave as a spiritual successor to that experience.

Now that Shortwave is available on Android, people who have been longing for the features of Google Inbox can rejoice.

Moreover, The app is designed to give users a similar email experience, complete with its creative features and easy-to-use interface. For those who were saddened by the discontinuation of Google Inbox, Shortwave steps in as a solution, reviving its functionalities on Android smartphones.

