SK Hynix starts shipping first batch of 24GB LPDDR5X DRAM

Memory chipmaker SK Hynix has started shipping its first batch of 24GB Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile DRAM to customers, marking a significant advancement.

This cutting-edge memory will make its debut in the upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone, scheduled for release in China on August 16.

SK Hynix’s 24GB LPDDR5X DRAM, produced using the HKMG process, offers exceptional power efficiency and performance.

Operating at voltages as low as 1.01 to 1.12V, this memory chip can handle data processing speeds of up to 68GB per second. To put that into perspective, it can transfer 13 Full HD movies in a single second.

OnePlus China President Li Jie emphasized that the new memory chip empowers the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro to run 53 apps concurrently and store up to 41 applications in memory for an impressive duration of 72 hours.

This technological advancement is poised to elevate the user experience by delivering enhanced multitasking capabilities and smoother performance.