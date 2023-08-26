Sony has announced the upcoming launch of the Xperia 5 V on September 1. Although specific details about the smartphone’s features are yet to be disclosed, a Sony device with the model code XQ-DE54, believed to be the Xperia 5 V, recently surfaced on Geekbench, shedding some light on its specifications.

Take a look:

The XQ-DE54 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, runs on Android 13, and boasts 8GB of RAM, although there may be additional RAM options yet to be confirmed.

In Geekbench’s performance tests, the XQ-DE54 achieved a single-core score of 2,004 and a multi-core score of 5,059, aligning with the performance of other phones tested.

While more details about the Xperia 5 V are eagerly anticipated by Sony, a leaked promo video of the smartphone has provided a sneak peek at its design. Stay tuned for further updates on this upcoming Sony device.

