Sony Xperia 5 V Release date confirmed

Sony confirms the launch date for the Xperia 5 V after a leaked promo video.

The phone is set to launch on September 1 in Japan, with a live stream on YouTube.

The preview video highlights impressive camera capabilities and a dual camera setup.

Following a leaked promo video last month, Sony has now confirmed the launch date for its upcoming camera-focused mid-range phone, the Xperia 5 V. Let’s hope the next one doesn’t end up being named Xperia 5/5.

The phone is scheduled to launch next Friday, September 1, in Japan. The live stream will begin on YouTube at 12 p.m. Pakistani time.

The short preview video emphasizes the phone’s remarkable camera prowess, excelling in both daytime and low-light photography. Expanding on information unveiled in a leaked promo video last month, the Xperia 5 V is poised to feature a dual camera setup.

The promo video additionally verified the complete design of the phone. Marking a departure from its past appearance, the Xperia 5 V will exhibit a fresh look due to the unique dual camera arrangement. Take a look at the screenshots provided below.

While the back has undergone a change, the front will remain unchanged, featuring traditional bezels that accommodate the front camera, earpiece, and other sensors. The presence of the headphone jack is reassuring, and it seems likely to stay on Sony phones for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, reports indicate that the phone will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and might offer up to 16 GB of RAM, as suggested by a Geekbench listing. An earlier certification from China’s 3C agency confirmed the incorporation of 33W fast charging technology.

While pricing details haven’t been revealed, it’s not hard to anticipate that the phone will likely come with a hefty price tag.

