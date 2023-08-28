Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SpaceX Crew Dragon successfully docks at ISS with multinational crew

SpaceX Crew Dragon successfully docks at ISS with multinational crew

Articles
Advertisement
SpaceX Crew Dragon successfully docks at ISS with multinational crew

SpaceX Crew Dragon successfully docks at ISS with multinational crew

Advertisement

A historic moment unfolded as the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday. This remarkable journey marked the culmination of a one-day trip that began with a spectacular launch from Florida.

The capsule, piloted by a team of four astronauts representing four different nations, initiated its first contact with the ISS at 9:16 am ET, with the hatches opening at 10:58 am ET. This mission, known as Crew-7, stands as SpaceX’s most internationally diverse venture to date.

The crew boasts NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli as the mission commander, Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos.

Their journey commenced with a 3:27 am ET liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, riding atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Over the past day, the crew experienced free flight within the 13-foot-wide Crew Dragon capsule as it meticulously navigated its way to the space station.

This mission exemplifies international collaboration, pushing the boundaries of human exploration beyond Earth and into the vast cosmos.

Advertisement

Also Read

NASA Artemis 3 mission faces changes due to SpaceX delays
NASA Artemis 3 mission faces changes due to SpaceX delays

NASA Artemis 3 Moon mission's crewed landing is uncertain due to SpaceX...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story