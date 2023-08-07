Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan August 2023

Sparx S9 price in Pakistan & Features
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra is now available on the market at an affordable price. The phone has amazing features and specs.
The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch.
The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The Neo 7 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
It comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and an Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset.
The gadget’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~271 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|13 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
