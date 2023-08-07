Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan August 2023

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra has a 6.5 inches display.

The device has a dual-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

Advertisement

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra is now available on the market at an affordable price. The phone has amazing features and specs.

The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch.

The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Neo 7 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

It comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and an Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset.

The gadget’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.

Advertisement

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Also Read Sparx S9 price in Pakistan & Features Sparx S9 runs on the Android 12 operating system. The device is...

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~271 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 13 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”