Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan & specification

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra has a 6.5 inches display.

The device has a dual-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

Advertisement

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra is now available on the market at an affordable price. The phone has amazing features and specs.

The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and 264 pixels per inch.

The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Neo 7 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

It comes with a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and an Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset.

The gadget’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MP1.

Advertisement

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.

Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan Sparx Neo 7 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/- Sparx Neo 7 Ultra specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~271 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 13 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W Also Read Oppo A15 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Oppo A15 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...