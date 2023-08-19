Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan August 2023

Sparx released the new Neo X smartphone series, now available in markets. The phone has great features and specs.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.

It comes with a quad-camera arrangement with a 50 MP main camera, supplemented by three additional lenses (2 MP + 2 MP + AI). The front side includes an 8 MP selfie camera accompanied by an LED flash for well-lit selfies.

The Sparx Neo X includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and has an Android 12 operating system.

Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/- Sparx Neo X specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh