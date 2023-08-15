Advertisement
Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan & specs

Sparx Neo X

Sparx released the new Neo X smartphone series, now available in markets. The Neo X offers a stunning display, strong performance, extended battery life, and impressive cameras.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the PowerVR GE8320.

The phone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The Neo X features a quad-camera setup on the rear.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and has an Android 12 operating system.

Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan

Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Sparx Neo X specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G37
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

