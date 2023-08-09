Advertisement
Spotify’s AI DJ feature extends beta to 50 more countries

Spotify’s AI-powered DJ feature, previously soft-launched in the US and Canada, is expanding its beta version to 50 more countries.

The recent launch in the UK and Ireland is part of Spotify’s plan to introduce the automated DJ to regions spanning Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

Exclusively for premium members, this feature suggests music based on algorithms, a common trait among streaming platforms. However, what distinguishes it is the AI-generated DJ commentary accompanying the tracks.

Represented by Spotify’s Xavier Jernigan, this DJ persona speaks only English, regardless of the listener’s location. This limitation raises concerns in places like Ghana and Singapore.

Spotify remains tight-lipped on introducing new languages. The technology behind the feature combines OpenAI’s expansive language model (ELM), known for driving ChatGPT, and Sonantic’s AI voice generation system.

While promising, the language barrier presents challenges for global accessibility.

As Spotify pushes the boundaries of music personalization, its AI DJ feature’s language limitations highlight the complexity of merging cutting-edge technologies with diverse linguistic landscapes.

