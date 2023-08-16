Advertisement
Suzuki Swift price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Suzuki, a renowned name in the automobile industry, has a strong presence in Pakistan with its lineup of vehicles that cater to a diverse range of consumers. One of the standout models in Suzuki’s portfolio is the Suzuki Swift, a compact hatchback known for its sporty design, efficient performance, and practical features. Let’s delve into the specifications and price details of the Suzuki Swift, a car that has carved a niche for itself in the Pakistani market.

Sporty Design and Exterior

The Suzuki Swift is instantly recognizable on the roads, thanks to its distinctive and sporty design. The vehicle’s aerodynamic lines, bold grille, and stylish headlights give it a youthful and dynamic appearance. Whether navigating through city streets or embarking on longer journeys, the Swift’s design ensures that it stands out from the crowd.

Interior Comfort and Features

Step inside the Suzuki Swift, and you’ll find a well-designed interior that offers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. The cabin is designed with practicality in mind, featuring ergonomically placed controls, ample storage compartments, and modern entertainment options. The Swift’s interior offers a balance between functionality and aesthetics.

Performance and Engine

Equipped with a responsive and efficient engine, the Suzuki Swift delivers a punchy performance that suits both urban driving and highway cruising. The vehicle’s nimble handling and precise steering contribute to an engaging driving experience. The Swift strikes a good balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an energetic ride without compromising on fuel economy.

Safety Features

Suzuki values safety as a top priority, and the Swift is equipped with a range of safety features to protect its occupants. From airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) to seatbelt pretensioners and electronic stability control (ESC), the Swift offers a comprehensive safety package that aims to provide peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

Fuel efficiency and economy

In a country where fuel prices can significantly impact a vehicle owner’s expenses, the Suzuki Swift stands out for its impressive fuel efficiency. Its economical fuel consumption ensures that drivers can go the extra mile without frequent trips to the pump, making it a practical choice for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

Suzuki Swift 2023 latest price in Pakistan

VariantsEx-Factory Price
Suzuki Swift GL Manual
PKR 4,256,000
Suzuki Swift GL CVT
PKR 4,574,000
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT

PKR 4,960,000

Suzuki Swift 2023 key specifications

Price42.6 – 49.6 lacs
Body TypeHatchback
Dimensions (Length x Width x Height)3845 x 1735 x 1520 mm
Ground Clearance160 – 180 mm
Displacement1200 cc
TransmissionManual & Automatic
Horse Power82 hp
Torque113 Nm
Boot Space265 L
Kerb Weight855 – 895 KG
Fuel TypePetrol
Mileage12 – 18 KM/L
Fuel Tank Capacity37 L
Seating Capacity5 – Persons
Top Speed180 – 220 KM/H
Tyre Size185/55/16

Next Story