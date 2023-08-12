Advertisement
Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Tecno Camon 18t has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Tecno Camon 18t is another mid-range smartphone from Tecno, and the device is now available for purchase in the Pakistani market at an affordable price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Tecno Camon 18t has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and iOS 8.0 operating systems.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files. for later use.

The Tecno Camon 18t has a triple camera setup on the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 48 megapixels as well. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone is available in three great colors: ivory purple, dusk gray, and ceramic white. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Tecno Camon 18t specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsIris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (Unspecified)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

