Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Tecno Camon 18t has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Tecno Camon 18t is another mid-range smartphone from Tecno, and the device is now available for purchase in the Pakistani market at an affordable price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Tecno Camon 18t has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and iOS 8.0 operating systems.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files. for later use.

The Tecno Camon 18t has a triple camera setup on the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 48 megapixels as well. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone is available in three great colors: ivory purple, dusk gray, and ceramic white. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan

Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.

Tecno Camon 18t specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Iris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

