Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Tecno Camon 18t is another mid-range smartphone from Tecno, and the device is now available for purchase in the Pakistani market at an affordable price range. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The Tecno Camon 18t has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and iOS 8.0 operating systems.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files. for later use.
The Tecno Camon 18t has a triple camera setup on the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 48 megapixels as well. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.
The phone is available in three great colors: ivory purple, dusk gray, and ceramic white. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Tecno Camon 18t price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|168.9 x 76.7 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Iris purple, Dusk Gray, Ceramic White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|500 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|48 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
