Tecno Camon 20 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Camon 20 features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth performance.

Equipped with a 48MP AI quad-camera system for impressive photography.

Offers a large 6.8-inch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

The Tecno Camon 20 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a blend of impressive camera capabilities and performance. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the device ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Its 6.8-inch HD+ display provides vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences.

The standout feature of the Camon 20 is its camera system, featuring a 48MP AI quad-camera setup that excels in capturing detailed and sharp photos even in low-light conditions. The device also boasts an 8MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

With a generous 5000mAh battery, the Camon 20 offers extended usage time. It runs on HiOS based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface. Overall, the Tecno Camon 20 caters to photography enthusiasts and offers a compelling smartphone experience.

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired

