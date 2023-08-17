Advertisement
Tecno Camon 20 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Camon 20 Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Tecno Camon 20 features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth performance.
  • Equipped with a 48MP AI quad-camera system for impressive photography.
  • Offers a large 6.8-inch HD+ display and a 5000mAh battery for extended usage.
The Tecno Camon 20 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers a blend of impressive camera capabilities and performance. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, the device ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Its 6.8-inch HD+ display provides vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences.

The standout feature of the Camon 20 is its camera system, featuring a 48MP AI quad-camera setup that excels in capturing detailed and sharp photos even in low-light conditions. The device also boasts an 8MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

With a generous 5000mAh battery, the Camon 20 offers extended usage time. It runs on HiOS based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface. Overall, the Tecno Camon 20 caters to photography enthusiasts and offers a compelling smartphone experience.

Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Tecno Camon 20 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions162.7 x 75.9 x 7.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPredawn Black, Glacier Glow, Serenity Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVG
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired

