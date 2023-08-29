Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan & detailed

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Tecno Phantom V Flip is available soon on the market with impressive features. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G77 MC9.
It comes with a 6.75-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels, and the display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space. The Phantom V Flip features a dual camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery capacity with support for fast charging at 66W.
Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan
Tecno Phantom V Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 310,000/-
Tecno Phantom V Flip specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8050
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.75 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio, recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery 66W, Reverse Charging
