Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan & specifications

The Tecno Pop 5 LTE is now available on the market at an affordable price with great features.

It comes with a Unisoc SC9863 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The device has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.

The phone includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.

The Pop 5 LTE features a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP main sensor and a QVGA secondary sensor, supported by an LED flash. The front camera is a 5MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan

Tecno Pop 5 LTE price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Tecno Pop 5 LTE specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI Hios Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Deepsea Luster , Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.6Ghz Quad Core Chipset Unisoc SC9863 (28nm) GPU IMG8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 64GB) Camera Main Dual 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBV2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”