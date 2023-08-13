Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Oppo A15 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...
The Tecno Pova 2 is a new budget device that is aimed at those who can’t afford more expensive smartphones. The phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The Tecno Pova 2 features a large 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 11 and iOS 7.6 operating systems.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Tecno Pova 2 has four cameras on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the secondary camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone comes in three great colors: Polar Silver, Power Blue, and Dazzle Black. A large battery of 7000 mAh powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|173.3 x 78.8 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|260 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Silver, Power Blue, Dazzle Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB port to Type-C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 7000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
