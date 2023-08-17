Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan & specification

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement
  • Tecno Pova 5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.
  • It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The phone has a 6000 mAh battery capacity.
Advertisement

Tecno is developing the upcoming Pova 5 smartphone series, anticipated to hit markets soon. The phone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It comes with a dual camera system with a 50 MP main camera sensor and a 2 MP second camera sensor with a stronger LED flash, and the front camera is 8 MP.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The Pova 5 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The gadget is powered by a 6000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 38,999/-

Tecno Pova 5 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions168.6 x 76.6 x 9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMecha Black, Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, Free Fire Edition
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 580 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W wired, 50% in 21 min, 100% in 60 min (advertised)

Also Read

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story