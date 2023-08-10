Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display.

The phone has a 6000 mAh battery capacity.

Tecno is developing the upcoming Pova 5 smartphone series, anticipated to hit markets soon.

The phone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It comes with a dual camera system with a 50 MP main camera sensor and a 2 MP second camera sensor with a stronger LED flash, and the front camera is 8 MP.

The device has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The Pova 5 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The gadget is powered by a 6000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 38,999/-

Tecno Pova 5 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 168.6 x 76.6 x 9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mecha Black, Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, Free Fire Edition Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 580 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 45W wired, 50% in 21 min, 100% in 60 min (advertised)

