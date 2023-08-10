Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & detailed
Tecno is developing the upcoming Pova 5 smartphone series, anticipated to hit markets soon.
The phone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
It comes with a dual camera system with a 50 MP main camera sensor and a 2 MP second camera sensor with a stronger LED flash, and the front camera is 8 MP.
The device has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The Pova 5 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.
The gadget is powered by a 6000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45 W.
Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan
Tecno Pova 5 price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 38,999/-
Tecno Pova 5 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|168.6 x 76.6 x 9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mecha Black, Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, Free Fire Edition
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 580 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W wired, 50% in 21 min, 100% in 60 min (advertised)
