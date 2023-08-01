Tecno Pova 5 Pro has Dimensity 6080 chipset with 5G connectivity.

The device has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It comes with a 6.78 inches FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for immersive gaming.

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro has arrived, and it’s here to take your gaming experience to a whole new level. Building on the success of the Mecha design, this new model features colourful RGB lights on the back panel, giving it a distinct and eye-catching appearance.

But looks are not the only thing it has to offer; the Pova 5 Pro is all about gaming, and it shows.

Under the hood, the Pova 5 Pro packs a punch with the MediaTek Dimensity 6080, a 6nm chip featuring 2x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and 6x A55 cores at 2.0GHz, coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

This powerful chipset replaces the Helio G99 found in the previous model, providing more computing power and enabling high-bandwidth, low-latency 5G connectivity.

Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the 8GB of RAM (expandable with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM) and ample 256 GB of storage, ensuring smooth and lag-free gameplay.

The inclusion of a 2,820 mm2 vapor chamber and a 12,979 mm2 heat dissipation area keeps the phone cool even during intense gaming sessions.

The Pova 5 Pro has a 6.78″ FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for a visually immersive gaming experience.

Optimizations ensure games like Mobile Legend: Bang Bang runs at a maximum of 120 fps and maintain a frame rate of at least 80 fps, while Free Fire can run at 90 fps.

The linear motor on the Z-axis enhances haptic feedback in games like PUBG.

Powering the gaming beast is a hefty 5,000 mAh battery, providing over 9 hours of gaming or over 13 hours of video streaming.

Thanks to 68W of ultra-fast charging, the phone can reach 50% charge in just 15 minutes and fully charge in 45 minutes.

The Pova 5 Pro features a 50MP rear camera and a selfie camera capable of shooting “dual view” videos. Additionally, the phone boasts Hi-Res and DTS-certified stereo speakers for immersive sound.

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro, including a Free Fire special edition, will soon be available in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America. Gamers can expect an unparalleled gaming experience with this feature-packed device.