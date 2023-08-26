Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan August 2023
The Tecno Camon 19 Neo is now available for purchase on the market...
Tecno will launch the new Pova 5 series, featuring a brand new Pro variant. The phone has amazing features and specs.
The device has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.
It runs by HIOS 13 operating system based on Android 13.
The Pova 5 Pro features a dual camera setup at the back, featuring 50 MP and 0.08 MP sensors, along with a single 16 MP front-facing camera.
The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 68 W.
Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-
Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|HIOS 13
|Dimensions
|168.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm
|Weight
|220 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dark Illusion, Silver Fantasy, Free Fire Edition
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 6080 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Unspecified
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 68W wired, 50% in 21 min, 50% in 15 min (advertised)
