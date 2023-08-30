Advertisement
Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno will launch the new Pova 5 series, featuring a brand new Pro variant. The phone has amazing features and specs.

The device has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

It runs by HIOS 13 operating system based on Android 13.

The Pova 5 Pro features a dual camera setup at the back, featuring 50 MP and 0.08 MP sensors, along with a single 16 MP front-facing camera. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 68 W.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 13
Dimensions168.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm
Weight220 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDark Illusion, Silver Fantasy, Free Fire Edition
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 6080 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardUnspecified
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPanorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front16 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 68W wired, 50% in 21 min, 50% in 15 min (advertised)

