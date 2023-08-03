Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Tecno Pova 5 Pro has 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

The device has a 6.78-inch touchscreen display.

It comes with a dual camera setup on the rear.

Tecno will launch the new Pova 5 series, featuring a brand new Pro variant. The phone has impressive features and specs.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.78-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space.

It runs the HIOS 13 operating system based on Android 13.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 68 W.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 13 Dimensions 168.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm Weight 220 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dark Illusion, Silver Fantasy, Free Fire Edition Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 6080 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 580 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card Unspecified Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – 68W wired, 50% in 21 min, 50% in 15 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”