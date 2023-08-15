Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan August 2023

Tecno Spark 10 offers impressive features and is readily available for purchase.

Features a triple-camera setup on the rear and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support.

The Tecno Spark 10 is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset. It has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G76 MC4.

It comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear. It runs by Hios 12.0 operating system based on Android 13.

The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Spark 10 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device’s battery is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan Advertisement Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/- Tecno Spark 10 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Hios 12.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Also Read Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & specifications Vivo has just launched the budget-friendly Y22 series, offering impressive features, and...