Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan August 2023

Vivo Y22t price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo has just launched the budget-friendly Y22 series, offering impressive features, and...
The Tecno Spark 10 is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset. It has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G76 MC4.
It comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear. It runs by Hios 12.0 operating system based on Android 13.
The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The Spark 10 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device’s battery is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 18 W.
Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/-
Tecno Spark 10 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Hios 12.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Meta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.05 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G37
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
|Features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.