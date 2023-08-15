Advertisement
date 2023-08-15
Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan August 2023

Articles
Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan August 2023

  • Tecno Spark 10 offers impressive features and is readily available for purchase.
  • Features a triple-camera setup on the rear and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
  • Comes with a 5000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging support.
The Tecno Spark 10 is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) chipset. It has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G76 MC4.

It comes with a triple-camera setup on the rear. It runs by Hios 12.0 operating system based on Android 13.

The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Spark 10 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device’s battery is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan is Rs 34,999/-

Tecno Spark 10 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHios 12.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMeta Black, Meta Blue, and Meta Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.05 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G37
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Light Sensor, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

