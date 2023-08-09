Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro which is available soon on the market with great features.

The device has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G52.

The Spark 10 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and it has a HIOS 12.6 operating system based on Android 13.

The gadget is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/- Advertisement Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI HIOS 12.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.2 x 8.4mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starry Black, Pearl White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MTK Helio G88 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM ) Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Light Sensor, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

