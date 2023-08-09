Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

Advertisement
  • Tecno Spark 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset.
  • It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
  • The phone has a 5,000 mAh battery capacity.
Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro which is available soon on the market with great features.

The device has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The smartphone has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The device’s GPU is called the Mali-G52.

The Spark 10 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and it has a HIOS 12.6 operating system based on Android 13.

Advertisement

The gadget is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 18 W.

Also Read

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

arch Tecno Povasearch Pova 5 Pro has 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256...

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 10 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIHIOS 12.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76.2 x 8.4mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarry Black, Pearl White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMTK Helio G88
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Virtual RAM )
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Light Sensor, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story