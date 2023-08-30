Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan – August 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing site at lunar south pole, Named yet?
The Tecno Spark 10c is a budget device that is now accessible on the market at an affordable price range.
The Tecno Spark 10c is powered by the Unisoc T606 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of user data and files.
The Tecno Spark 10c has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.
The phone is available in three great colors: black, blue, and green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 18W wired
