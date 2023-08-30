Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Tecno Spark 10c has a Unisoc T606 processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Tecno Spark 10c is a budget device that is now accessible on the market at an affordable price range.

The Tecno Spark 10c is powered by the Unisoc T606 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of user data and files.

The Tecno Spark 10c has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in three great colors: black, blue, and green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.

Tecno Spark 10c specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU Mali-G57 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 18W wired

