Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan – August 2023

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan – August 2023

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Tecno Spark 10c has a Unisoc T606 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 10c is a budget device that is now accessible on the market at an affordable price range.

The Tecno Spark 10c is powered by the Unisoc T606 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of user data and files.

The Tecno Spark 10c has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3 landing site at lunar south pole, Named yet?
Chandrayaan-3 landing site at lunar south pole, Named yet?

ISRO named Chandrayaan-3's lunar south pole landing site "Shiv Shakti Point". The...

Advertisement

The phone is available in three great colors: black, blue, and green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 10c price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.

Tecno Spark 10c specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUMali-G57 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 18W wired
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story