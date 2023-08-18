Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to be Built Like a Tank
Samsung is rumored to use a titanium frame for the Galaxy S24...
The Tecno Spark 8C is currently available at a reasonable price. The device runs Android 11 and is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor (Go edition).
The Tecno Spark 8C has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1612 resolution.
In addition, the phone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB.
On the back, the Tecno Spark 8C has a dual-camera configuration.
A 6000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.