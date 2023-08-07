Telegram blocked in Iraq over data sharing concerns

Telegram was suspended in Iraq over national security and data mishandling concerns.

The app is widely used in Iraq for messaging, staying informed with news, and sharing content.

Telegram has not yet issued a response to the suspension.

Advertisement

Iraq’s Ministry of Telecommunications has declared the suspension of the messaging app Telegram within the country. This decision stems from worries about national security and the mishandling of users’ personal data by the app.

On Sunday afternoon, the widely used app was suspended, causing residents in Baghdad and other cities to lose the ability to send or receive messages through the platform. To work around this, many turned to VPNs or proxies.

In Iraq, Telegram is widely employed for messaging, staying informed with news, and sharing content.

Some channels on the app allegedly contain significant volumes of personal information, including the names, addresses, and family ties of individuals in Iraq.

The ministry released an official statement stating that it had repeatedly asked the app to close down platforms endangering official state institutions’ data and citizens’ personal details. Unfortunately, the company did not acknowledge or respond to these requests.

The ministry underlined its dedication to upholding citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and communication while also safeguarding the security of the state and its establishments.

Advertisement

The suspension drew criticism from channels linked to pro-Iran groups. One of these groups expressed their viewpoint after the suspension, stating that the government was “silenc

Also Read Pakistan introduces a new messaging app similar to WhatsApp The Ministry of Information Technology has released a new communication app called...

ing” them. With more than 330,000 members, the channel also accused the government of depriving them of their freedom.

Telegram has not yet issued a response regarding this matter.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement