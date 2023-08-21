Thailand may shut down Facebook due to scams impacting 200,000

Thailand might take Meta’s Facebook to court over 200,000 scams if no action is taken, says the digital minister.

The government has repeatedly asked Facebook to remove scam ads, but the company has not taken action.

Ministry officials are collecting evidence of Facebook’s wrongdoing to present in court.

Thailand’s government intends to request a court to shut down Meta’s Facebook in the country if no action is taken to address scams affecting over 200,000 individuals, as stated by the digital minister on Monday.

In a conversation with Reuters, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn stated: “We are asking the court to close Facebook, not allowing it to provide services in Thailand if they let these fake pages scam people.”

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society informed us that they had urged Facebook multiple times to remove identified scam advertisements, but no action was taken. Now, they are pursuing court intervention.

Meta did not promptly reply to an email seeking a comment.

Officials are presently collecting evidence of Facebook‘s wrongdoing, which will be presented in court, stated ministry spokesperson Wetang Phuangsup.

He added, “If there is a lot of wrongdoing, the court could close down pages and accounts. Or the court could close the entire platform.”

Facebook scams encompassed tactics like enticing users to invest in fraudulent companies, impersonating government entities such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, and engaging in digital currency trading, as stated by the ministry.

“They can’t do business like this,” Chaiwut said.

