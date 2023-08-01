This free AI generates music by using simple words

Samplab launches TextToSample, a VST3 plugin for creating audio and music samples with ease using minimal input.

The plugin uses Meta’s open-source AI-based sound generation toolset, MusicGen, to generate samples.

Additionally, it faces challenges in recognizing fundamental music elements like keys, scales, and BPM.

The developers of Samplab, an AI-based sample editing software, have launched a new VST3 plugin named TextToSample. This free plugin allows users to create audio and music samples using just a few words and clicks.

For example, by typing “bubbly synth melody,” TextToSample will produce a vibrant synth melody that you can creatively utilize.

TextToSample utilizes Meta’s open-source AI-based sound generation toolset, MusicGen, and was trained using data from the algorithm. The plugin also allows users to drag and drop pre-existing sounds, which the AI tool utilizes to generate related samples. This feature enhances sound exploration and manipulation, complementing the text input commands for sample creation.

Check out the tool in action in the video below.

However, as with most other AI tools, this one comes with limitations too.

The platform’s user interface (UI) is intentionally designed for simplicity, but this ease of use comes with certain limitations. For instance, the tool doesn’t take pre-existing music on your track into account, so your initial attempts may not match the desired tone. Additionally, it faces challenges in recognizing fundamental music elements like keys, scales, and BPM.

Similar to other AI-driven creative platforms, achieving a perfect match right away may be unlikely. Users may need to make adjustments and additions and provide step-by-step instructions until they attain the desired result and are content with the output.

Once mastered, the tool becomes enjoyable to experiment with, as it can create surprisingly good samples at times. However, there may be some bugs, though not significant ones.

Samplab emphasizes that their tool is not intended to replace human musicians, as it lacks that capability altogether. Despite this limitation, it is provided as a free tool, making it a worthwhile exploration. As more users interact with the technology, its performance is expected to improve over time.

