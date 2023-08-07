TikTok launches a livestream music contest

TikTok is launching a music competition called “Gimme the Mic.”

TikTok is unveiling a music competition akin to shows like The Voice. Dubbed “Gimme the Mic,” the contest will take place through TikTok livestreams and feature fan participation through live voting.

The contest consists of three stages: audition, semifinal, and grand finale. Starting now, aspiring artists can share a 30-second audition video using the #GIMMETHEMIC hashtag. The best 30 entries will progress to the semifinals, where they’ll team up for a live-streamed performance.

Viewers watching the livestream can vote for their preferred contestants to move forward. The US finale is set for September 10th, featuring the top 10 participants. The winner will have the opportunity to compete globally alongside victors from various countries.

Over the past few years, TikTok has gained a reputation as a hit generator. Previously popular songs resurface on the Billboard charts, and brief excerpts of songs by lesser-known artists make their way into the mainstream.

The Gimme the Mic competition might offer musicians a new avenue for recognition, but the immediate rewards for winning the contest seem quite modest, to say the least.

The US competition winner will be awarded 50,000 “Diamonds,” TikTok’s in-app currency, which can be converted to real money. However, the issue arises from TikTok’s secrecy regarding the value of these Diamonds in USD. Past estimates by influencer platforms suggest each Diamond is worth roughly $0.05, amounting to approximately $2,500 for the prize. TikTok hasn’t provided a clear response regarding the present conversion rates.

Usually, TikTok retains 50 percent of creators’ earnings from in-app gifts, but spokesperson Zachary Kizer clarified to The Verge that competition rewards won’t be subject to this deduction.

TikTok has been focusing on enhancing its live streaming capabilities, particularly for time-sensitive events that encourage audience engagement. In February, the platform introduced live trivia games reminiscent of HQ Trivia’s concept.

Additionally, TikTok has been consistently introducing new creator tools for live streaming, including enhanced control over viewership access.

